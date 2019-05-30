Keep Pounding! Officials To Sign Off On Carolina Panthers Training Facility Next Week

Heads up, Rock Hill! We got some huge news up ahead. In the video above, learn more about the ceremonial signing happening at Fountain Park next week. We’re all so pumped for the Carolina Panthers to bring their training facility to Rock Hill. The governor of South Henry McMaster Carolina will be here to sign the dotted line, welcoming the panthers to Football City USA.
