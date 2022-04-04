Carolina Panther’s Headquarters Pause Latest

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County says just like everyone else they are waiting for David Tepper and his GT Real Estate to respond to the new financial plan to restart construction at the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill.

Click story above for the latest.

Related Links:

York Co. Council Votes 4-3 to Offer “Alternative Financial Package” for Panthers Facility in Rock Hill

“Statements Made by Panthers Are Simply Not True” – Mayor Gettys

Construction Pause Update on Carolina Panthers Dispute

Carolina Panthers Pause Construction on Rock Hill Facility, City & County Respond

Carolina Panthers “Pause” Work on Headquarters in Rock Hill – City Says It Owes No Money