Rock Hill spending just $1 to tear down what Panthers built up

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill City Council moving to rid the Hutchison Property of all things Carolina Panthers once and for all.

A resolution passed seven to zero at Monday Nights City Council meeting. Leaders say that vote will let Rock Hill move out any personal property, fixtures, materials and equipment left behind from when the Panthers owned the site.

Fortunately for the City they won’t be doing much of the heavy lifting, and have instead contracted with a company to help break up and sell off the remaining materials.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning what this decision means for the City’s taxpayers.