Congressman Ralph Norman, “Tepper It’s Time To Speak Out”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – US Congressman Ralph Norman saying in part quote, “Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been invested, not to mention painstaking efforts by thousands of individuals.”

Concerning the pause in construction over a month ago of the Carolina Panthers new headquarters and training facility in York County, our community deserves to hear from David Tepper without further delay.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been invested in this incredible venture, not to mention painstaking efforts by thousands of individuals. From the beginning, our community has embraced Mr. Tepper and rallied behind his “two states, one team” mission for the Carolina Panthers. The importance of this endeavor – and what it will ultimately mean for York County and the entire state of South Carolina – simply cannot be overstated.

Since groundbreaking in 2020, we’ve watched as the Panthers’ new facility has completely transformed the skyline of Rock Hill. When coupled with future private developments throughout the rest of the 240-acre complex, Mr. Tepper could be the catalyst for thousands of new jobs and have a monumental impact on South Carolina’s economy that will seal his legacy for generations to come.

That’s what is ultimately at stake here, and why it was so shocking when Tepper Sports unexpectedly paused construction over a month ago; a blow that, since then, has been compounded by the organization’s unexplainable silence.

I’ve been involved in real estate and commercial construction for more than 40 years, and have never seen this degree of uncommunicativeness – on any level.

While Tepper Sports is certainly not obligated to negotiate in public, I do believe Rock Hill and York County governments have demonstrated their desire to discuss all obstacles to this development and help bring the Panthers’ headquarters and training facility to their new home in South Carolina. However, that cannot happen so long as Mr. Tepper remains unwilling to engage.

Each passing day that Tepper Sports declines comment only results in more rumors, more speculation, and more anxiety over catastrophic losses for our community should this venture fall apart.

As a Panthers fan, a resident of York County and as its representative in Congress, I am publicly asking Mr. Tepper to break the silence and be transparent about what’s happening from his perspective. We deserve at least that much respect.

My sincere hope is that both sides can work together to quickly restart this endeavor, and I stand ready to do anything within my ability to help make that happen.