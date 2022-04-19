Tepper Sports Terminates Agreements for Panthers Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Panthers Complex agreements being terminated by Tepper Sports.

Statement released today:

“On February 26, 2021, the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.

On March 18, 2022, GTRE issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period. It is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.

We have sent notices to the City to formally terminate the previous agreements. Accordingly, we are prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.”

Ryan Anderson

Director of Corporate Communications

Tepper Sports & Entertainment