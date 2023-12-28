CN2’s top 10 stories watched in year 2023

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the year 2023 comes to a close, CN2 is taking a look back at our top 10 watched stories from the year on www.cn2.com.

Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation.

The York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43-year-old Jonathan Hallman when agents seized the warehouse, located on Lesslie Highway, near Rock Hill.

2. Rock Hill woman wins HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes after years of entering

A Rock Hill woman now has a reason to visit Colorado after learning she’s the winner of HGTV‘s latest Dream Home sweepstakes.