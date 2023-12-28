CN2’s top 10 stories watched in year 2023

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the year 2023 comes to a close, CN2 is taking a look back at our top 10 watched stories from the year on www.cn2.com.
Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation.
The York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43-year-old Jonathan Hallman when agents seized the warehouse, located on Lesslie Highway, near Rock Hill.
2. Rock Hill woman wins HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes after years of entering
A Rock Hill woman now has a reason to visit Colorado after learning she’s the winner of HGTV‘s latest Dream Home sweepstakes.
CN2’s Zane Cina sharing more about the big prize and the winners plans.
3. “Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car
The father of a 12-year-old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son.
4. Clover teen is headed to Hollywood after impressing ‘American Idol’ judges
American Idol Judges advanced Clover teen to Hollywood last night, Sunday, February 26.
Judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan awarded Aiden Adair, 19 the Golden Ticket that has advanced him to the Golden state.
5. Winthrop mourns the loss of a Department Chair within university
Winthrop University released online it is mourning the loss of Department Chair Kristi Schoepfer. Professor Schoepfer was the chair of the Department of Physical Education.
6. Shrimp Boat in Rock Hill catches fire
A famous Rock Hill seafood restaurant caught fire Monday night according to Rock Hill Fire officials.
7. Rock Hill woman sent to federal prison for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring
The United States Attorney’s Office says 51 year old Patricia Ann Hemphill of Rock Hill will spend the next three years in federal prison after officials say she pleaded guilty to her involvement in a multi-state drug operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.
8. Wreck involving a lawnmower, resulting in two deaths including a 13 year old UPDATE: 19 year old charged
South Carolina Highway Patrol Officers responding to a fatal wreck on Saturday, June 3rd at Homestead Road in Rock Hill.
9. 4 injured in wreck that sent SUV into Rock Hill restaurant, including children
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a wreck involving a Ford Explorer crashing into Rock Hill’s Burgers and Barley leaving 2 adults and 2 children injured.
10. Stolen guns, fentanyl, and more seized in recent narcotics bust in Fort Mill
Agents with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit say two adults and a juvenile have been arrested after a narcotics investigation in the Paradise neighborhood in Fort Mill.