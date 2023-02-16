Stolen guns, fentanyl, and more seized in recent narcotics bust in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Agents with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit say two adults and a juvenile have been arrested after a narcotics investigation in the Paradise neighborhood in Fort Mill.

The bust happened Thursday when investigators searched a house on Sanders Street where authorities say they recovered 3 handguns, including an A-R style weapon and one that was stolen. 2 grams of marijuana and point .2 grams of crack were also seized. Law enforcement arrested Tarus Davis of Charlotte and charged him with Possession of a Stolen Handgun and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

According to officials, a juvenile was also taken into custody for 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18.

Investigators also searched a house on Joe Louis Street and seized 19.6 grams of fentanyl, 135 grams of marijuana, and two handguns, officials say one of those were stolen.

As an outcome of that search, officials say Elijah Jennings of Steele Street in Fort Mill has been arrested and charged with PWID Fentanyl, PWID Proximity to a Park, 4 counts of Distribution of Fentanyl and 4 counts of Distribution Proximity to a Park, Possession of a Stolen Handgun, PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense, PWID Marijuana Proximity to a Park.

Officers from the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, York County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Mill Police Department executed the two search warrants.

During the investigation, police say a suspect ran from the scene and a search was underway. That search as been called off and police say the public is not in danger.