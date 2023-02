FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Middle School students took to the challenge to raise money for Special Olympics by taping Assistant Principal Matthew Mallery and Coach and Teacher, Lamont Hall.

Looks like Mallery and Hall got themselves into a sticky situation, all for a good cause.

2/15/2023 – CN2 News