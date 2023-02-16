CN2 Digital Dashboard – PDM US Expanding to York, USC-L at State House and Healthy Kids Running Registration Open

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another day, another big economic development, for York County.

PDM US, a manufactures pre-insulated copper pipe company, is expanding it’s operations and establishing its world headquarters in York County. The company’s $18.5 investment will create 25 new jobs. The expansion is expected to be complete by April 2023.

USC Lancaster Students joining other Carolina students from across the state in Columbia for Carolina Day at the State House.

This is a chance for these USC College Students to speak to lawmakers asking for their continued support of higher education.

Sign ups are now open for the Healthy Kids Running Series which will take place this Spring in Fort Mill starting March 12th. Sundays through April 23rd at Walter Elisha Park.

Register before FEBRUARY 19 for the Early Bird price of $40 for the series!