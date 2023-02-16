Rock Hill reaches agreement with Duke Energy that looks to bring City park to Lake Wylie

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill is expanding it’s recreational reach with an all new park located on Lake Wylie.

At this week’s Rock Hill City Council meeting, Council voted to enter into a public access area lease agreement with Duke Energy.

The project is part of Duke Energy’s federal hydroelectric relicensing process, meaning they will manage the construction, while leaving the City to manage the park.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys saying that the City “… worked with a lot of property owners to get from City proper out to there, to own that property, and make sure that it suited us, the people of Rock Hill”.

The park’s address is 4037 India Hook Road, and it’s expected to be open to the public for free sometime this Spring, and will offer a kayak launch, walking trails, fishing piers, benches and more.