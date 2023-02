ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Clemson student from Fort Mill has won a $1,000 cash

prize for coming up with a solution on pressing social and economic problems in the state’s rural areas.

The competition was sponsored by South Carolina’s electric cooperatives.

Krishna Patel of Fort Mill, on right, and her classmate proposed establishing a mobile food delivery service through a mobile app to provide healthy meals for those who can least afford them.