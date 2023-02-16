Clover Police say man accused of exposing himself to school bus is innocent

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover Police Department say the case against a man accused of exposing himself to a school bus filled with elementary students has now been unfounded.

The agency says the incident began Yesterday, February 15th, when the department received a call from the school bus driver claiming that a man was exposing himself.

A post was made on social media by the Clover Police Department asking the public for help in identifying the person of interest.

Police say after reviewing camera footage from that same bus, no evidence was found of the crime ever taking place.

Officials added the man in question voluntarily turned himself into authorities Thursday night, where he was questioned with the assistance of an interpreter. Police say he was only standing at the bus stop, but doing nothing criminal.

Following that, the law enforcement says the man was then released, and is no longer being investigated.