Clover teen is headed to Hollywood after impressing ‘American Idol’ judges



American Idol Judges advanced Clover teen to Hollywood last night, Sunday, February 26.

Judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan awarded Aiden Adair, 19 the Golden Ticket that has advanced him to the Golden state.

After singing a second song requested by the Judges, Katy Perry told Adair that second song took him from a 4 to an 8 and showed years of development in 5 minutes.

‘American Idol’ first debuted June 2002 and became an instant hit with audiences across the country offering amateur singers an opportunity to perform in front of a panel of judges and on television. Throughout the season, contestants perform over and over again while judges make eliminations each week leaving one to carry the title as ‘American Idol’.