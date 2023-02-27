City of Lancaster welcomes public input during Public Hearing

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Lancaster wants to hear your opinion when it comes to community needs and priorities for housing, public facilities and economic development as they relate to people of low to moderate incomes

The public hearing will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, February 28th at 7 PM at City Hall on South Catawba Street.

At the public hearing the City will provide the results of its needs assessment and the activities to meet those needs.

Want to Go?

City of Lancaster Public Hearing

Tuesday, February 28th | 7 PM

Lancaster City Hall

216 S. Catawba Street, Lancaster