YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, Monday, February 27th is National Strawberry Day

Out there at Bush-N-Vine Farm in York County – The Hall family grows strawberries 32 weeks out of the year.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.

2/27/2023 – CN2 News