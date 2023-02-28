Paradise Foundation partners with high school students to children about African Americans inventors.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During this Black History Month students from Catawba Ridge High School are partnering with the Historic Paradise Foundation to teach children about African Americans inventors.

The Historic Paradise Foundation is a non profit that serves the Paradise community in Fort Mill. They offer education events focused on budgeting, home buying and entrepreneurship, but also act as a center for children to come after school.

The students from Catawba Ridge visit Paradise Foundation every month to help the children there and with the area being predominately an African American community the Foundation and Students thought to teach the children about the history of African American inventors.

Some of the inventors included Marie Van Brittan Brown who invented the first ever home security system and Philip B Downing who invented the mailbox.

President, Paradise Foundation Danielle Redmond said, “Is really important that the children learn about people in the past that have been legendary to give them a bar for them to reach.”

