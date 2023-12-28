Comporium awarded $51.9 million in Grants to fund fiber network projects

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Comporium CN2’s parent company announced Thursday morning it was awarded more than $51.9 million dollars in grants to fund fiber network projects.

Earlier the South Carolina Broadband Office (SCBBO) announced that it was providing grant funds for 17 fiber network projects.

The SCBBO awarded more than $112 million statewide through its American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund grant program.

Four of those grants were awarded to Comporium totaling more than $51.9 million. Comporium is one of eight Internet Service Providers (ISPs) awarded grants by the SCBBO.

The SCBBO estimates that the eight ISPs will collectively invest more than $162 million in South Carolina’s broadband infrastructure over the next two years.

Comporium says it will use these grants, along with its own funds, to extend advanced broadband services to customers in 9 South Carolina counties.

Officials say they estimate the total cost these four projects to be just shy of $78 million and that they will connect 6,610 addresses to Comporium’s advanced fiber-optic network capable of delivering broadband speeds faster than 1Gbps.