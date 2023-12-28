Shooting in Lancaster leaves one dead

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police Department has identified Gregory Scott Coleman, 52 of Lancaster, S.C. as the suspect in a deadly shooting from Wednesday.

On Wednesday, December 28th, the Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Willow Lake Road at 4:20 pm.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to the scene where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the road. Lancaster EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to MUSC-Lancaster for treatment.

The victim later died from his injuries. The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the victim as 42-year-old Troy Moore of Lancaster.

Detectives obtained warrants today and charged Coleman with the murder of Troy Moore.

Coleman is being held without bond at the Lancaster County Detention Center.