Lancaster Police Officers pass out Holiday cheer through “checkpoint”

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police Officers spent an afternoon spreading holiday cheer in a unique way. Out on the street passing out candy canes and toys for children.

Every year Lt. Brandon Hinson, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department and Masonic Lodge, give out toys and candy to the community.

This year, they were outside the station where they set up a safety checkpoint where everyone got a chance to get something.

Hinson says he does this because many children in the community many not have a present to open Christmas morning.