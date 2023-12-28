CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Nyla & Merlot

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On the last edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week for the 2023 year, the Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Nyla and Merlot.

Nyla was an owner surrender at no fault of her own. She is tender, and loving and just wants someone to call her TRUE FURever. She is fairly new to the rescue and would love to be in a home for the Holidays! She is estimated to be about 3 years old. She is tested, vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped.

Merlot is a stunning all-black panther look-a-like. She came to the HSYC as a stray kitten 130 days ago!!! She is just a kid of about 7 months now and enjoys the playfulness of other feline friends. You can find this beauty in our Cat Lounge. Merlot is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and tested. During this time of year, she has LOTS of visitors with LOTS of stimulating toys. It’s such a JOY to watch them play with boxes and tissue paper and the like.

If either of these pets melt your heart, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic, If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain free chiropractic’s and call Dr. Steve.