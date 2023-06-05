Wreck involving a lawnmower, resulting in two deaths including a 13 year old UPDATE: 19 year old charged

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol Officers responding to a fatal wreck on Saturday, June 3rd at Homestead Road in Rock Hill. The names of those killed just being released on this Monday.

According to officials, at 8:35pm Saturday a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound when it ran off the road.

S.C. Highway Patrol say the driver then tried to over-correct and ran off the road a second time.

They say that is when the Ford Ranger struck Christopher Kernaghan, who was riding a lawn mower, cutting grass at the time.

Kernaghan was pronounced dead at the scene, he was 32 years old.

The York County Coroner’s office also telling us that another person, Jessie Purser, who was a 13 year old passenger in the Ford Ranger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center.

Purser was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

UPDATE: The driver of the Ford Ranger, 19-year-old Christopher Mullis, was charged with two counts of Felony DUI Death and two counts of Felony great bodily injury.