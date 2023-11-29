Shrimp Boat in Rock Hill catches fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A famous Rock Hill seafood restaurant caught fire Monday night according to Rock Hill Fire officials.

The Rock Hill Fire Department says it responded to the Shrimp Boat on South Heckle Boulevard Monday night for a fire.

There was damage to the kitchen and storage area in the rear of the building.

Thankfully no injuries were reported and it was not a total loss, according to officials

According to the Cherry Road location, the Shrimp Boat on Heckle is closed and no word on when it will reopen right now.