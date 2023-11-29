CN2 Picture of the Day – Cops on the Coop Fundraiser

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In CN2’s latest picture of the day, law enforcement officers took to the roof at the Chick-fil-a in Lancaster for the Cops on the Coop fundraiser.

This Fundraiser supports Special Olympics South Carolina and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The fundraiser collected more than $9,500 for Special Olympic Athletes.

