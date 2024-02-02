Rock Hill mom transported to Charlotte hospital as she continues to recover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We want to update you on a story that has touched so many in the Rock Hill community and beyond. Ciara Dierking, a Rock Hill mom of two and a wife who became very sick while visiting family in Pennsylvania, is now close to home at a Charlotte hospital. She was transported Friday morning. This is according to family members.

Ciara still has a long road of recovery ahead. The Go Fund Me account created has now raised more than 100,000 dollars. The family says they are very grateful for all of the support so far and will miss the doctors and nurses in Pennsylvania who they say saved Ciara’s life.

A recap of Ciara’s story:

Back in December of 2023 Ciara, her husband, David, and their two sons, Colton and Jackson were visiting family in Pennsylvania for Christmas when she and her youngest became very sick.

Colton, who was 3 at the time started to complain of pain in his neck. Ciara took him to a nearby urgent care.

He was sent to a hospital on December 26th and doctors there said he had Coronavirus and Strep. They also found two abscesses in his neck. He would soon have two surgeries and is now recovering well.

David says Ciara also wasn’t feeling well but was focused on her son. Two days later she was rushed to the hospital.

Ciara had Influenza b, group a Strep, and Pneumonia. David says toxins got into her blood stream which sent her into septic shock.

Her organs were failing, and Ciara was put on life support. Doctors told them to pray for a miracle.

According to the family’s Go Fund Me account a defibrillator was used on Ciara. Her heart stopped beating.

Family says thankfully they had already put her on Ecmo, meaning, they could still keep her alive even with her heart not beating.

David says because of the high level of blood pressure medicine she was given to save her life, doctors told them there’s was a very high chance she would lose her arms and legs.

David says that’s because the medicine narrows the blood vessels in order to increase pressure. Sadly Ciara had to have her arms and legs amputated but David is thankful she’s alive.