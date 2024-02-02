Rock Hill Police respond to armed robbery at smoke shop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, February 1, at 11:35 pm Rock Hill Police responded to an armed robbery at Budiman’s Smokeshop.

According to the report three male suspects entered the business armed with a handgun. The suspects stated it was a robbery and everyone needed to get down.

One suspect approached the counter with a handgun ordering the clerk to give him the money in the register.

The other two suspects then began taking merchandise on the shelves and placing it into bags. The suspects took cell phones from the people in the store before fleeing.

All three suspects were wearing dark clothing and face masks during the robbery.