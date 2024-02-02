Lesslie Fire and Rescue cooks for its 65th BBQ and Bake Sale

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that time of year again for some good ole Barbecue, all to benefit a growing fire department.

Lesslie Fire and Rescue in Rock Hill is prepping for its 65th year of its BBQ and Bake Sale. You can stop by and pick up a plate to-go this Friday, February 2nd from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Plates are ten dollars, a sandwich is five bucks and firefighters are also selling it by the pound for ten dollars. The sale will also be Saturday by the pound only while supplies last.

All the money raised will go towards buying life-saving equipment for the department. Make sure to tune in Friday on our CN2 Today show for a look back at 65 years!