CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tourism has picked up in Chester County as staff say they’re working to build parks and recreation opportunities like never before.

The County’s Parks and Recreation team Showed off entirely new branding, which included an updated website and logo at the Gateway Conference Center during a Tourism fair Thursday.

The event brought together 35 vendors from around the Chester area to highlight the County’s many attractions including campgrounds, parks, historical sites and more.

Parks and Rec officials say the fair is part of a major change in Chester Tourism as employees work to attract visitors to the area, supported by the County which staff say is now investing more resources into tourism than ever before.

During the fair a new tourism video was also shared. The video highlighted many of the County’s natural attractions and local businesses. Parks and Rec staff say this video will be used to show visitors everything Chester has to offer, and will be available to view on the County’s new website, inchestercountysc.com

Officials say they plan to continue events like this on top of other tourism promoting efforts.