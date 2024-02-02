Date night ideas at The Mercantile in Rock Hill!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching! Who needs date ideas?! In the weeks ahead on CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil will be bringing you some fun ideas to do around the Tri-County with the one you love most!

In the video above, we stop by The Mercantile in Rock Hill for its DIY candle making bar!

You can also try its soup making bar, jewelry bar, and soap bar!

While you’re waiting on your candle to set, stop by the café or shop around in its general store!

Happy dating!