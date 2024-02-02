CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Dutton and Spikey!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, the Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Dutton and Spikey! See the video above and pictures below!

Meet Dutton, a charming canine with a personality as big as his head. This delightful dog boasts an infectious smile and is a bit of a ham, always ready to show off his cheerful demeanor.

Dutton’s journey brought him to the HSYC as an owner surrender, where it became apparent that he had experienced mistreatment in the past. Now, it’s Dutton’s turn to find genuine love, stability, and happiness in a forever home.

At approximately 3.5 years old, Dutton is full of life and love, eager to embark on new adventures. He has undergone essential vet procedures, including testing, vaccination, neutering, and microchipping, making him ready to meet his future family.

With a medium to high activity level, Dutton is a robust companion who thrives in an active environment. He particularly enjoys walks, hikes, and being an integral part of his owner’s life.

While Dutton is friendly with other dogs, he requires a dog-savvy individual or family due to his strength.

This enthusiastic pup is keen on participating in training sessions, promising to quickly showcase his impressive talents. Dutton is poised to become a wonderful companion for the right person, couple, or family.

If you’re ready to welcome a loving and spirited addition to your home, Dutton is eager to meet you!

Behold the undeniable charm of Spikey, the endearing tabby cat whose sweetness radiates through every moment.

This playful and amusing feline entered the HSYC as a stray a remarkable 122 days ago, and in that time, Spikey has revealed himself to be a delightful addition to the right family.

Currently residing in our Cat Room, Spikey spends his leisure time exploring the space and enjoying the companionship of other felines.

At a youthful age of 2 years and 10 months, Spikey exudes vibrancy and joy. His pictures tell a heartwarming tale of his love for beds, a simple pleasure he may not have experienced before finding his way to HSYC.

Just like all our cherished pets, Spikey has been neutered, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped, ensuring his health and well-being. If you’re in search of a playful and affectionate companion, Spikey is ready to bring joy and warmth to your home.

If either of these pets melt your heart, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

