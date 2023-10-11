4 injured in wreck that sent SUV into Rock Hill restaurant, including children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a wreck involving a Ford Explorer crashing into Rock Hill’s Burgers and Barley leaving 2 adults and 2 children injured.

They say a preliminary investigation reveals the Ford was traveling North on Cherry Road and for unknown reasons crossed over the centerline.

The driver of a Polaris 3-wheeled motorcycle, which was traveling South, tried to avoid the Ford, but the vehicles collided. The Ford then careened into Burgers and Barley resulting in significant damage to the building.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center. Two minor children in the Ford were taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for their injuries.