Local response to attacks on Israel

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Area Jewish families and their supporters speaking out after the attacks in the Middle East.

It is a complicated subject centuries in the making, but for those willing to speak out in support of Israel, many say it’s not an option to stay silent.

We know hundreds of civilians, including at least 14 Americans have been killed, more Americans among those being held hostage by the militant group, Hamas.

The terror began Saturday as Israelis were finishing up a seven-day long Jewish festival when Hamas attacked. Here locally in the Tri-County, Lay Leader of Temple Solel in York County, Russ Cobe says he’s heartbroken to hear about the brutal attacks in Israel, as well as the innocent lives lost as a result of the war.

CN2 News also spoke with Howard Sherman in Indian land, who is Jewish and a member of the Shalom Club in the Sun City community.

He says he knows so many people who have family and friends in Israel. Both men express the importance of supporting those going through a nightmare.

Congressman Ralph Norman announced Tuesday he has co-sponsored a resolution in the House of Representatives in Support of Israel. In it, it says the House stands with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists, as well as reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says to demonstrate solidarity and unity with the people of Israel, the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue each night this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden also addressed the Nation on this Tuesday after the terrorist attacks on Israel. Biden vowed U.S. support.