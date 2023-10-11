Burgers & Barley owner says thankfully ‘no one was inside’ when a car crashed into the restaurant

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Four people hospitalized and a Rock Hill restaurant is in need of repairs, after law enforcement officers say a car crashed into Burgers and Barley just across the street from Winthrop University.

The Rock Hill Police Department says the incident happened Tuesday night at 11 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer, for an unknown reason, crossed over the center line of Cherry Road. This caused the Ford Explorer to hit a three-wheeled motorcycle which then caused the Ford Explorer to lose control and hit the corner of Burgers and Barley.

Jason Cloud, the restaurant owner, shared security video of the crash and says the damage is causing Burgers and Barley to close until further notice, as the dining area now has a large hole in its wall.

“There’s a gaping hole in the building, debris inside everywhere. Take us a moment to clean it up,” Cloud said. “No one was inside at the time they were actually locking the door as the accident occurred.”

Cloud added the dining area is currently unsafe for customers at this time, but says a structural engineer is being hired to inspect the full damages, and to report on the safety of the building’s integrity, after which repairs will be made.