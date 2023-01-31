Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation.

The York County Multi jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43 year old Jonathan Hallman with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child. Officials say Hallman’s 16 year old son was present with him at the growing operation.

When agents seized the warehouse, located on Lesslie Highway, near Rock Hill last week, they say they found an operation containing nearly 900 marijuana plants, mushrooms, a hand gun and more.

Investigators also conducted a search at Hallman’s home on Ragin Street and say they found more drugs and another gun. Hallman is currently being held at the York County Moss Justice Center.

Press Release:

As a result of a narcotics investigation, members of the York

County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a warehouse on Lesslie Hwy, near Rock Hill. As a result, investigators seized a large indoor marijuana growing operation containing over 875 marijuana plants in different stages of growth, a psilocybin mushroom grow, approximately 140 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 85 pound of harvested marijuana, marijuana growth supplies and a handgun. Investigators also conducted a search warrant at a residence on Ragin Ln near Rock Hill where approximately 21 lbs of marijuana, 34lbs of THC butter and a handgun were seized.

Jonathan Hallman, 43 of Ragin Ln. Rock Hill was arrested for 1 count of Trafficking Marijuana 100-1000 plants, 1 count of Trafficking Marijuana 10lbs-100lbs, 2 counts of PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School, PWID THC, PWID THC Proximity to a School, PWID Mushrooms, Manufacturing Mushrooms. PWID Mushrooms Proximity to a school, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime and Unlawful Neglect Towards a Child.