Lancaster County rehabs 42 miles of roads, more projects in the works

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you are traveling the last thing you want to experience is hitting a pot hole, but with age and growth some roads may need a face-lift.

Lancaster County leaders say since 2018 the county has completed about 42 miles, rehabbing 40 roads.

In the next two years the county is working to rehab 25 more roads.

Although much work has been completed, there is still a lot to tackle, county leaders say.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil hit the road to learn more about future projects and what residents would like to see.

Link to Lancaster Council Meeting to learn more about road projects: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6Lo4WU4ZM8