Sled investigates York Co. inmate death

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson is requesting the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate an incident where an inmate suffered from an emergency medical condition at the York County Detention Center and later died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says there is no sign of foul play as this death appears to be from natural causes.

The inmate’s name is not being released until next of kin is notified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The inmate was originally charged by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services in January 2023.