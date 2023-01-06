“Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son.

The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.

Doctors are keeping Isaiah is on life support until the rest of the family can come to say goodbye.

Danny explains his son’s brain is no longer functioning, saying a number of times on the call, “my son is dead”.

The accident happened Thursday evening just after 7 PM at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road.

The family lives in Rock Hill and says Isaiah, one of his sisters and friends were leaving the QT gas station to head home when he was hit.

Rock Hill Police say after investigating Isaiah attempted to cross Celanese outside of the crosswalk before being struck by the vehicle which was traveling north on Celanese Road.

Police say the driver did pull over, showed no signs of impairment and speed is not expected to be a factor.

Isaiah was a student at Dutchman Creek Middle School and many are so sorry to hear about this tragedy.

Isaiah’s dad says everyone loved his son, he was a great kid and he would just tell other parents tonight to hold your kids tight.

The accident is still under investigation.