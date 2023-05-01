Winthrop mourns the loss of a Department Chair within university

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University released online it is mourning the loss of Department Chair Kristi Schoepfer.

Professor Schoepfer was the chair of the Department of Physical Education, Sport and Human Performance and was with the college since 2006 and specialized in risk management and sport law.

According to the university, Schoepfer passed away Saturday, April 29th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the official statement from Winthrop University.

“Winthrop University Professor Kristi Schoepfer, chair of the Department of Physical Education, Sport and Human Performance, passed away Saturday, April 29, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colleagues in the Richard W. Riley College of Education remember her as a passionate educator who loved her students and contributed greatly to the university’s caring culture.

“Kristi was a fervent advocate for our faculty, an engaging teacher, prolific scholar, and compassionate friend to many at our university,” wrote Beth Costner, dean of the college, in an e-mail to the education faculty. “The memories of her quick wit, social media memes, dog stories, and love for all things New York City will make us smile again soon, but for now we will grieve her loss collectively.”

Lauren McCoy Coffey, an assistant professor of sport management, said Schoepfer was an incredible person who motivated others through her dedication and enthusiasm. “She was a shining example of how a leader should be and an amazing friend,” she said. “Personally, she had an incalculable impact on my life, and I’m grateful and better for knowing and working with her.”

Social media posts from this weekend reflected the community loss after Schoepfer’s husband, Michael Bochicchio, posted on Facebook about his wife’s passing. Her own social media reflected someone who loved New York sports teams, WWE, her work as an extra in films, the beach, her husband, two dogs and her friends.

Jarvais Jackson ‘16 said that his heart is broken about the professor he fondly remembered as “Shobo.”

“She was an incredible professor, mentor, advisor, friend, and, most importantly, person. I truly count it a blessing to have met and known her. From her involvement with the Council of Student Leaders to orchestrating Sport and Recreation Law Association conference programs; she was firm yet real, empowering, loving, and absolutely hilarious,” Jackson said. “Thank you, Shobo, for being you. You are definitely missed.”

A New York native, Schoepfer joined the Winthrop faculty in 2006 and specialized in risk management and sport law.

In addition to her teaching, Schoepfer was a member of the Board of Advisors for the National Sport Law Institute, executive director of the Sport and Recreation Law Association, an author in two of the leading Risk Management in Sport text books, and was a national presenter on sport law issues. For her accomplishments in teaching, research and service, Schoepfer was awarded the 2009 Marquette University Law School Charles W. Mentkowski Sport Law Alumna of the Year Award and the 2016 Sport and Recreation Law Association Herb Appenzeller Honor Award.

Prior to joining the faculty at Winthrop, Schoepfer was an assistant professor of sport law for five years at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”