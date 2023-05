ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s estimated more than 150 million Americans use the video sharing app, TikTok, but a new piece of legislation could bring that user count all the way down to zero.

It’s called the RESTRICT Act, a new legislation working its way through Congress, that if passed could allow the U.S. Government to ban TikTok from the U.S. Market.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaking with content creators and law makers to learn the goods and bads of the social media app.