SCDOT making progress on I-77’s Exit 82 AB&C interchange modification project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Interstate-77 – Exit 82 A,B, and C interchange modification project coming to Cherry and Celanese Roads is making progress, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Project officials add they’re moving on from concepts and beginning to put pen to paper in the design phase.

SCDOT Project Manager, Berry Mattox, said the public has played a major role in reaching this point, but there are still challenges to overcome.

“Accommodating the traffic to and from the interstate while maintaining access to businesses. So everybody has a concern, can customers get here, can people get home.” Mattox said. “So sometimes to make traffic flow the best, it’s most painful for the people that have access between here and there.”

Officials hope to have a final design submitted and shared with stakeholders by this time next year. At that point project managers will begin obtaining the needed land to start the Interchange modification, saying they expect to complete all construction without shutting down roadways.