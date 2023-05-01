What are you talking about? Here’s what we are talking about in “The Rundown” with Laurabree & Lucas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have the latest edition of the CN2 News Rundown for you to check out.

Lucas and Laurabree talk about a local athlete, Debbie McCrorie who is now competing to be featured on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine with a chance to win $20,000. The competition kicks-off today – May 1st – visit Debbie’s Facebook page for the link to vote. If she wins – the money will go to – Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Also, more than 500 runners taking part in the Strawberry Festival Sprint & Stroll 5k including some familiar faces!

We explain why Congressman Ralph Norman stopped by Rock Hill High School and fill you in on one way to participate in National Day of Prayer.

All that and more in our Monday Rundown!