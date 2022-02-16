Visit York County Names Interim President

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board of Commissioners voting unanimously to approve Andy Clinton as the Interim President and CEO of Visit York County.

Clinton is stepping into that role now after Billy Dunlap announced his departure earlier this month.

Clinton has worked with Visit York County in various areas over the past decade including visitor services, sales director and most recently Senior Vice President of Sales.

Billy Dunlap’s last day with Visit York County is Friday, February 25th.

