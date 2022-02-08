Visit York County Billy Dunlap Resigns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The marketing arm of York County, Visit York County, announcing today the resignation of its President & CEO Billy Dunlap.

Dunlap’s last day with Visit York County will be February 25th.

Here is the full Press Release:

Visit York County President & CEO Billy Dunlap announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down from his position. He has accepted a new role with Visit Greenville, SC as their Director of Sports Tourism, which will allow him to be closer to family. Dunlap has served as President & CEO for four years, his last day with Visit York County will be February 25.

During his time at Visit York County, Dunlap has been instrumental in creating new private revenue sources for the organization including a Destination Marketing Fee program with area hotels and a corporate Partners in Tourism Foundation. Additionally, Dunlap led the charge in experiential tourism with the implementation of the YoCo Brew Trail and the creation of sports tourism events such as Battle at the Rock and the collegiate No Room For Racism Classic.

“We are grateful for Billy’s time with Visit York County and all that he has accomplished while here. While we are saddened to see him go, our staff is committed to continuing to promote York County as a premier destination to visitors,” said Visit York County Board Chair Brown Simpson.

Visit York County’s Board of Commissioners will be announcing an interim director and a strategic process to identify new leadership in the coming days.