Name Released in Lancaster County Fatal Collision

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Justin Chaffin, 22, of Liberty Hill, SC died Monday, February 7 when he lost control of his vehicle, sending one passenger in the oncoming vehicle to the hospital.

Monday, around 10:25 a.m. SC Highway Patrol investigated the two vehicle fatal collision on SC 97 near Cunningham Porters Road, 15 miles south of Lancaster.

Officers said the driver of the 2016 Toyota 4-Runner was unhurt and the passenger was taken to local a hospital when Chaffin drove off the road and lost control of the car and traveled back to the center of the road and hit the Toyota 4-Runner. Chaffin was pronounced dead on scene.

