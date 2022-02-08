7 Million Lives Saved Through Operation Medicine Drop

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The All on Board Coalition celebrated a seven-million dose milestone through Operation Medicine Drop which was developed in 2009.

Residents are encouraged to drop-off unwanted, expired and unused medicine at seven permanent drop box locations, mainly located at law enforcement offices.

The organization, in partnership for Drug Free Kids, says two-thirds of young people who say they have misused prescription drugs, particularly pain killers, say got them from a family member ,a friend, or their own medicine cabinet.

The Executive Director for All On Board issuing a BIG Thank You to York County families for protecting young people.

