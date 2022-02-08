Rock Hill Students Helping Hard Hit Kentucky Town

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Up to 77 people were killed this past December where entire communities were leveled making it the deadliest storm in Kentucky’s History.

A Rock Hill elementary school Principal is now rolling up his sleeves to help his home state.

Aaron Clark, in his first year as Principal at Mount Gallant Elementary School, grew up in Hopkins County, Kentucky in one of the hardest hit areas by the tornadoes.

After seeing the damage, Clark talked about the tornadoes with his students and they came up with a way to collect money to send to Hopkins County Schools where his parents and in-laws continue to live.

Clark says this is a great teachable moment on how to show compassion for others in time of need.

