CN2 Hometown Hero – A Caring Street

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week’s CN2 Hometown Hero award is going to the people and organizations in their efforts to make sure everybody is taken care of and loved.

There are at least two efforts designed to better our community and they are located on what some might call “The Most Caring Street in Rock Hill.”

We know there are people in our community who have fallen on hard times and need help getting back up. The Lesslie Family has always been there to offer support.

After tragedy hit the family in April of last year when Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, along with their two grandchildren Adah and Noah, were taken from us – the family now has a permanent place where their loved one’s spirits not only shine, but can change a life.

Noah’s Snack Shack and Adah’s Little Free Library are two free standing boxes that are located where the Lesslie Family attends church at First ARP on White Street in Rock Hill.

Noah and Adah’s Dad, Jeff Lesslie, shares more about this journey,

“My father set the tone for finding a need in the community and filling it. Noah loved to eat and Adah loved to read.”

St. John’s United Methodist Church also on White Street in Rock Hill. It’s located right across the street from First ARP Church and has installed a Blessing Box. It’s filled with health and hygiene items.

You can drop off hygiene items, non-perishable food or books to any of these locations to always keep the shelves stocked.