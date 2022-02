FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Town of Fort Mill is now accepting applications for the its Historic Review Board.

Town residents who are interested in the preservation of the town can download the application from the town’s website fortmillsc.gov or email the Town Clerk at vburgess@fortmillsc.gov.

Board and Commission members are appointed and serve at the pleasure of Town Council.

Town Council annually reviews applications in April and make appointments at that time.

Volunteer Application