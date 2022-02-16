Focusing on The African American Experience from the 1700’s

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 is at Historic Brattonsville taking us through historic ways to honor Black History Month.

Kenya Lane is an African American Programs Interpreter at Brattonsville, who is sharing with us how strawberry cookies were made by the fire and in a Dutch Oven at the McConnells House.

Also, Oriana Moore, a part-time Interpreter, is giving us a breakdown of events happening throughout the month of February for all to enjoy the culture from the 1700’s to the 1800’s.

