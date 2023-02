ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – it was New Year’s Day 2021 when Army Veteran 82 year-old Bill Mason was beaten inside his home and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Following Mason’s death Steve McCleland, mail carrier and resident, began working with the family to change the scene from tragedy to celebration.

Steve McCleland is chosen as a CN2 Hometown Hero because of his care and concern for the community in honor of Mr. Mason.

