CN2 Hometown Hero – Good Folks of York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In our latest CN2’s Hometown Hero, we are recognizing some Good Folks in our community raising money for several deserving agencies.

This year the agencies selected to receive money include Her Place Women’s Shelter, Mercy House, Housing Development Corporation: Permanent Supportive Housing Program and Better Bound Books and Youth Development.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down with Chet Tucker, Good Folks of York County Board Chair, to talk about all the Hometown Hero agencies that are being honored.

On Wednesday, December 6, at 12:00 pm at the Rock Hill Sports & Event, the community will come together for the annual Good Folks of York County luncheon.